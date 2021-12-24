Zillow lists Santa’s house, values it at $1 million

NORTH POLE– You don’t have to wonder what Santa’s North Pole home is like anymore.

The 2,500 square foot home can be found on Zillow. The “winter lover’s paradise” comes with a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace for roasting chestnuts in the living room. The magic doesn’t end there. In the kitchen, you can find an oven that has a dozen different cookie settings. It’s a baker’s dream come true!

The home sits on 25 idyllic acres.

Not only does the listing include Santa’s main living quarter, but it also comes with a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer.

The home was built in 1822 and has all the charm that comes with a classic building like that. It does have some modern touches added to it. The last remodel was done in 2013.

Zillow values the home at $1,031,401. Before you reach into your pocket or call the bank to get cash for this rustic gem, you should know it’s not for sale.

That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy taking a peek at in on a virtual tour! Check it out.

