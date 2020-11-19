Santa is coming to River Park Square, but there will be some changes this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Santa Claus is coming to River Park Square, but there will be a few changes this year.

Those looking to have their pictures taken with Santa are encouraged to follow some new rules in order to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Reservations are encouraged and can be booked online here. Walk-up and on-site reservations will be accepted based on availability.

Wait times and queuing will be greatly reduced because of reservations and guests will be seated six feet in front of Santa for pictures.

Safety steps like plexiglass windows at the counter, mask protocols and hand sanitizing stations will also be in place.

Santa photos will begin on November 21 and continue through Christmas Eve.

