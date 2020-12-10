Santa Express open for online-only shopping this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Santa Express, a pop-up holiday store that lets the kids shop for the grown-ups, is doing things differently this year because of COVID-19.

Kids can still shop for their families, but it’s all happening online.

Santa Express is excited to offer a virtual hybrid option for safe shopping in 2020. Online-only shopping will be open through Dec. 20.

Children will fill out an online shopping form for each person.

They get to tell a little about who they are shopping for and select categories for a “special elf” to pick from.

Just like the in-person experience, families will get to pick the total amount of money spent.

All orders will be prepaid through the online shopping form.

The elf will try their very best to spend the exact amount allotted give or take a couple of dollars.

If there is a balance, those dollars will be donated to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

All gifts will be picked up at the Santa Express store at 5004 E Sprague Ave.

To start shopping, see the Santa Express website here.

