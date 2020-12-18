Santa delivers special sweatshirts to North Central HS students

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Public Schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students at North Central High School received a special gift from the big man himself.

On Thursday, Santa (principal Steve Fisk) and a few of his elves dropped off sweatshirts to students who were nominated by their teachers. Each of the students were recognized for doing something good at school.

“By not telling the students who nominated them, it lets them know that anyone – everyone – in the school sees their potential and wants them to succeed,” said counselor Lyndsey Sabo.

Sabo said the tradition started five years ago and is a highlight staff look forward to each year. Since the pandemic has closed the school to most students, the sweatshirts were hand-delivered to each student’s home.

“We’d do anything for these kids,” said Fisk.

