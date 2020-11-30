Santa Claus to tour Spokane Valley neighborhoods with firefighters

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Santa Claus is coming to town—more specifically, to Spokane Valley—with a special escort from off-duty firefighters!

The Local 876 firefighters union has a tentative schedule of neighborhoods they hope to visit with St. Nick, starting December 11 and running through December 23.

The Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 labor union is escorting Santa around the Valley! This year Santa & his elves… Posted by Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 on Monday, November 30, 2020

Locations for December 11 are still to be determined, but they will visit the Trentwood area December 16, Evergreen to Sullivan on December 18, North Ponderosa and Chester on December 21 and Dishman Mica to Pines on December 23. Times vary but will usually be between 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Local 876 notes that due to changing circumstances and a bit of uncertainty with COVID, these locations can change last-minute, but they will provide a tracking link so you can keep an eye out for Santa.