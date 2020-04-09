Sandra “Sandy” Jean Ross

Site Staff by Site Staff

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Sandra “Sandy” Jean Ross, 67, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away March 25, 2020 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born April 7, 1952 in Seattle, Washington; Sandy was the daughter of Duane and Mary Jean (Dulmage) Williams.

Sandy attended the Chief Sealth High School of Seattle, Washington. She moved to the Silver Valley in 1977 from Seattle. Sandy then attended and graduated from Millie’s Beauty Academy of Kellogg.

Sandy married Stephen Sanderson on September 24, 1977 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. They loved to camp, fish, and hunt together. Stephen passed away on October 9, 1994. She then married Harold “Okie” Ross on June 7, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They loved to golf, travel (especially to Mexico), and fish together. Okie passed away on March 24, 2015.

Sandy had worked as a hairdresser/cosmetologist at the Trim Time Barber and Beauty Shop of Kellogg for thirty plus years. Her kids and grandkids could always count on her to cut their hair and give them the latest style. She also loved her clients at the Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village of Silverton, who became her friends. She looked forward to seeing them every week as it would make their day.

Sandy was a member of the Pinehurst Golf Course and had also at one time served on the Golf Course board. She was also a wonderful volunteer for Shoshone Pet Rescue and would foster and walk the many different animals in need of love and a home. She adored her beloved pets, Sparkle and Lucky, and spoiled them rotten. She loved to be active and watch sports, especially her Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington Huskies.

Sandy loved and enjoyed her family who came first in her life, watching her grandchildren participate in sports, camping, and golfing. She was an avid reader, especially murder mysteries. Sandy was always up for an adventure and especially loved going on walks and bike rides with her grandchildren. She loved to play cards with her family; she loved it best when everybody was there.

Sandy is survived by three children Anna Mangini and Marvin Jasmin of Wardner; Mike and Heather Mangini of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; and Steve and Jemma Sanderson of Kellogg; seven grandchildren Dustin Griffith, Johnathan Plue, Andrew Mangini, Donald Beach, Jr., Owen Mangini, Isabella-Jean Sanderson and Kristen-Callie Sanderson; two brothers Michael Aldrich of Seattle, Washington and Ed Williams of Georgia; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Fred Williams, her sister and sidekick, Jessie Mullins and her two husbands.

A Celebration of Sandy’s Life will be announced and held at a later date. The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884, Kellogg, Idaho 83837. Sandy was so very loved by her family. She put them first and would do anything for them; she will be enormously missed. Sandy was very active and also had many beloved friends who will also miss her. You may share your memories of Sandy and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.