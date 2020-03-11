Sandra Rodriquez, (Sandy) 74, went to be with our Lord on March 04, 2020. She was born to Fielden and Lorraine Hayes Rusho on 01-05-1946, in Newport WA. Sandra is survived by husband of 35 yrs.,Domingo E. Rodriquez. They were married on 01-2-1985.

Sandra was predeceased by her first husband, Domingo C. Alvarado in 1982. Sandra is survived by her children Juanita Alvarado, Domingo Alvarado, DeeRay Alvarado, Anthony Alvarado, Kaylina Alvarado, and 5 step-children. Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Delia Rodriquez Alvarado in 2011. Sharing this beautifully blended family, Sandra was blessed with 33 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren, she so loved each one of them.

Being the only girl of 5 siblings, Sandra was also survived by Brothers Gary J. Rusho, and Joseph E. Rusho, and preceded in death by brothers Leroy H. Rusho, and Phillip L. Rusho. Sandra enjoyed many things. Her favorite pastimes are family gatherings, antiquing, thrift shopping, and yard sales. Services for our loved one are as follows: viewing in Newport, Wa., at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home, on Sunday, 3-08-20, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral services on Monday, 3-09-20 at 11:00 am, at Blanchard Community Church, burial at Blanchard Cemetery follows. Friends and Family are invited to share a dinner upon return to the church.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com