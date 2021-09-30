Sandra May Siron (80) longtime resident of Plummer, ID and Rocky Point passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on September 19, 2021. She was born to Wilhelm and Minnie (Pederson) Bergman on May 5, 1941, in Troy, ID.

Sandy grew up in Moscow, ID on a farm just outside of town, and graduated from Moscow High School with the class of 1958. In her younger days she played and was a State champion at Badminton and spent some time modeling. Following high school, Sandy married Don Wicks. He was in the military, so the couple moved around quite a bit. They had 3 boys in their time of marriage and spent time at Fort Knox, KY and Germany. The marriage ended in divorce.

Sandy returned to Moscow where she worked as a legal secretary. She met Jim Siron at an Elks dance in Moscow. They tow jitterbugged like crazy, and the rest is history. They married on August 15, 1966 and made their home out at Rocky Point. Sandy stayed at home to raise her children. To help support her family she cleaned houses and cut hair. She enjoyed playing cribbage, blackjack, fishing, crochet, hunting, and her social network at Rocky Point. Sandy was a phenomenal cook, who perfected many Swedish recipes. She made sure holidays in her home were special, full of food, and family. Later in their years, Jim and Sandy would snowbird to Welton, AZ. She became part of the ladies VFW Auxiliary and enjoyed donating her time.

She is survived by her husband Jim at their home, children Jerry (Bonnie) Siron of St. Maries, ID, Troy (Shelly) Siron of Great Falls, MT, Jeff (Margie) Siron of Winston, OR, and Greg (Michelle) Siron of St. Maries, ID; siblings Mary Tarbox of Potlatch, ID, Mardell (Larry) Williams of Grangeville, ID, Kenny Bergman of Texas, Swen (Jeanette) Bergman of New Port, WA, and Linda Cunningham of Spokane, WA; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by son Tony Siron, brother Billy Bergman, Sister Phyllis Bergman, and great-grandson Rogan Ridge Schultz. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.