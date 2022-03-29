Sandpoint veterinarian headed to Ukraine border to help fleeing pets

Credit: Dr. Marty Becker's website

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sandpoint Veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker is heading to the Ukraine border to help pets fleeing from the war.

Dr. Becker made the announcement on social media Monday. He says he’s leaving on April 4.

Friends, I’ve made the decision to go to the Ukraine border to help pets fleeing the war. I’m speaking now with a couple of veterinary organizations on how I can be the most useful, as well as some companies to provide supplies. I’m leaving next Monday. — Marty Becker DVM (@DrMartyBecker) March 28, 2022

Dr. Becker has been in contact with several veterinary organizations and companies on how he can assist upon arrival.

Dr. Becker is the founder of Fear Free Pets, which works to alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. You can view Dr. Becker’s full website here.

