Sandpoint veterinarian headed to Ukraine border to help fleeing pets
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sandpoint Veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker is heading to the Ukraine border to help pets fleeing from the war.
Dr. Becker made the announcement on social media Monday. He says he’s leaving on April 4.
Dr. Becker has been in contact with several veterinary organizations and companies on how he can assist upon arrival.
Dr. Becker is the founder of Fear Free Pets, which works to alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. You can view Dr. Becker’s full website here.
