Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad announces run for Idaho governor

by Erin Robinson

LEWISTON, Idaho — Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad is running for governor of Idaho.

The Democrat made the announcement Monday in Lewiston.

Rognstad is a fourth generation Idahoan who was born and raised in Lewiston. He attended the University of Idaho and later opened his own business before going into public service.

He has held various positions in local government over the past 14 years, including Sandpoint City Council President. He was elected Mayor of Sandpoint in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019, making him the second in Sandpoint’s history to serve two terms.

Rognstad is just one of more than a dozen people who have announced their run for governor in Idaho. Those people include:

Brad Little (incumbent) – Republican

Lisa Marie – Republican

John Dionne – Unaffiliated

Cody Usabel – Republican

Jeff Cotton – Republican

Edward Humphreys – Republican

Janice McGeachin – Republican

Ammon Bundy – Republican

Melissa Robinson – Democrat

Chris Hammond – Republican

Robert Dempsay – Unaffiliated

Steve Bradshaw – Republican

Pro-life Pro-life – Constitution

Chantyrose Davison – Constitution

READ: Lt. Gov. McGeachin announces run for Idaho governor

RELATED: Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy runs for Idaho governor

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.