Sandpoint man killed when road grader rolls down embankment

by Will Wixey

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — A 69-year-old Sandpoint man was killed when his road grader rolled down an embankment.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday along Brush Lake Road in Boundary County.

The Idaho State Police said the T-500 Galion road grader rolled down the embankment and stopped on top of the cab. The driver, who has not been identified by name, was killed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. If you have any information regarding the crash, contact Idaho State Police at 208-884-7200.

