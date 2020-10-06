Sandpoint man killed in rollover crash near Athol

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Creative Commons

ATHOL, Idaho — A Sandpoint man died in a crash near Athol Monday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. on US 95, seven miles south of Athol.

30-year-old Joshua Paulson drifted off the left side of the road, went into the median and rolled several times.

Paulson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

