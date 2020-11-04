Sandpoint man accused of burglarizing vehicles and businesses, leading deputies on pursuit

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: KCSO

ATHOL, Idaho — A 19-year-old Sandpoint man was arrested early Wednesday following a police pursuit on US 95.

Authorities said the incident started in Bonner County and ended in Kootenai County.

Justin D. Morley was reportedly in a stolen vehicle and heading southbound on US 95. Authorities said he was armed with a stolen shotgun and had burglarized several vehicles and businesses in Bonner County.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police responded to assist and set up spike strips at the county line.

Morley avoided the spike strips and began driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway, the Sheriff’s Office said. They were able to stop him using a PIT maneuver and safely took him into custody.

Morley was booked into the Kootenai County Jail and charged with felony eluding, grand theft, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Additional charges out of Bonner County are pending.

