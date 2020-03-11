Sanders takes lead in Washington, narrowly trails Biden in Spokane Co. votes

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A first round of results shows Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders narrowly leading former Vice President Joe Biden in Washington votes, but trailing him in Spokane County.

Results show Biden leading Sanders by 228 votes at 31% in Spokane County, but trailing behind by a whole 2,084 votes statewide.

READ: First round of results shows Biden taking a narrow lead over Sanders in Spokane County

The primary will decide 89 delegates in Washington and another 20 in Idaho, making the margin of victory in each state particularly important- candidates have to reach a 15% threshold to get any delegates.

Washington State Democratic party says they are thrilled with Tuesday night’s turnout of nearly 40% of registered voters.

Numbers in both Washington and Idaho will continue to change as more counties update their results.

CLICK HERE to see updated results as they come in.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.