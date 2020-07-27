Samuel Austin Bendickson

Samuel Austin Bendickson

October 8, 1976 – July 17, 2020

It is with love and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Samuel Austin Bendickson age 43.

Sam will be deeply missed by his wife, Brenda Bendickson; son Emmett; parents Tim and Susan Bendickson; brother Mathew (Katherine) and their children Michael and Danika Bendickson; grandparents Austin and Gayle Raine; along with many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alisha Bendickson. Sam lived all his life in the Priest Lake/Priest River area. Sam had a love of the great outdoors. He began his career as a logger at 19 years old, working as a two-man crew with his dad, Tim.

He packed so much adventure into his short 43 year of life. Aviation, backpacking, hiking, hunting, motorcycle trips, dirt biking, and snow biking were just some of the things he loved to do.

For someone who claimed to be shy, he had a big personality. He made a new friend wherever he went.

John 14:2-4

My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.”

Rest well in God’s home, Sam. Your biggest adventure has just begun.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 180 Osprey Lane, Priest River, ID.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<http://shermancampbell.com