Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake postpones elective surgeries

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — All elective surgeries at Moses Lake’s Samaritan Hospital are on hold.

The health care provider announced the decision to postpone the procedures Wednesday. Hospital leaders say the reason for the postponements is staffing strains brought on by a surge of COVID-19 cases. The postponement is set to run through Oct. 1.

“Due to this unprecedented challenge to our healthcare community, we have made the decision to temporarily pause elective surgeries. We will continue to provide surgical care for urgent and emergent cases such as fractures, cancer care, incarcerated hernias, infections and other cases where a delay in definitive treatment will cause harm,” said a joint statement sent by Dr. Carter, Samaritan’s Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Matt Belan, Samaritan’s Interim Peri-Operative Medical Director.

Hospital leaders say since Aug. 31, it has averaged 20 COVID hospitalizations a day.

The hospital has 49 beds, 12 of which are designated for labor and delivery. That leaves 38 medical beds available to care for people who need to be hospitalized. Doctors also shared the hospital’s ICU has often been operating at or over 100-percent capacity for the past several weeks.

Anyone looking for more information on Samaritan’s response to COVID as well as resources should visit its website. Anyone who is concerned they’ve been exposed to the virus can call its 24-hour nurse hotline at 509-764-3331.

