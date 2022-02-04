Sam Hunt to play Northern Quest in September
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — It won’t be a house party, but it will be a party.
Country musician Sam Hunt will play Northern Quest Resort and Casino this September.
Pre-sale tickets go live at 9 a.m. on February 9 and 10. Regular tickets will be available at 9 a.m. February 11.
Tickets range in price from $79-$149.
