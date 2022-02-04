Sam Hunt to play Northern Quest in September

by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — It won’t be a house party, but it will be a party.

Country musician Sam Hunt will play Northern Quest Resort and Casino this September.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Sam Hunt @SamHuntMusic

Date: Sat, Sep 17 Pre-sale:

APP- Wed, Feb 9, 9am / Camas- Thu, Feb 10, 9am On sale: Fri, Feb 11 at 9am pic.twitter.com/zuH8UhuHX6 — Northern Quest (@NorthernQuest) February 4, 2022

Pre-sale tickets go live at 9 a.m. on February 9 and 10. Regular tickets will be available at 9 a.m. February 11.

Tickets range in price from $79-$149.

Learn more here.

