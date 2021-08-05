Salvation Army’s 12th annual ‘Backpacks for Kids’ event is coming back next week

by Vincent Saglimbeni

Elaine Thompson A Salvation Army bell is rung by Michael Cronin as he staffs the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Linden, Wash. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic. Organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events.

SPOKANE, Wash.— Salvation Army will be hosting its 12th annual ‘Backpacks for Kids’ event this year.

Working with convenience stores, 4,000 new backpacks will be distributed to local students K-12 along with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Backpacks and supplies will be available on a first come, first served basis. Parents and guardians looking to pick up backpacks will need to bring a Photo ID and proof of children living in your house, such as school registration, DSHS statement, ID card, medical card, etc.

The free event will take place at The Salvation Army, located at 222 E. Indiana Ave. on August 11 from 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

RELATED: The Salvation Army collecting donations for 12th Annual Backpacks For Kids event

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.