Salvation Army’s 12th annual ‘Backpacks for Kids’ event is coming back next week
SPOKANE, Wash.— Salvation Army will be hosting its 12th annual ‘Backpacks for Kids’ event this year.
Working with convenience stores, 4,000 new backpacks will be distributed to local students K-12 along with school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Backpacks and supplies will be available on a first come, first served basis. Parents and guardians looking to pick up backpacks will need to bring a Photo ID and proof of children living in your house, such as school registration, DSHS statement, ID card, medical card, etc.
The free event will take place at The Salvation Army, located at 222 E. Indiana Ave. on August 11 from 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
