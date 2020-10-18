Salvation Army to launch bell-ringing season with third annual Corporate Kettle Kick-Off

SPOKANE, Wash. — Salvation Army of Spokane is kicking off the year with its third annual Corporate Kettle Kick-Off.

Local business leaders will ring in the holiday season at the iconic red kettles, raising money for the Salvation Army’s services that help vulnerable families—more important now than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army says that in this year alone, there has been around a 50-percent increase in need for their programs.

Between Tuesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 19, business leaders will be outside ringing bells, racing to raise the most money throughout the week. The goal is set at $45,000.

Groups that have already registered to ring bells include Banner Bank, BECU, Cenex Zip Trip, the Downtown Partnership, 4 News Now, KREM 2, Greater Spokane Inc., Horizon Credit Union, Larry H. Miller Honda/Lexus/Toyota, Lukins & Annis, MacKay Manufacturing, MultiCare, Spokane City Hall, Wells Fargo Bank and many more.

To register for some bell ringing, visit the Salvation Army Spokane website here.

