Salvation Army to host free outdoor movie nights for local families

Erin Robinson by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grab your blankets and lawn chairs!

The Salvation Army of Spokane will host free “Movies in the Park” every Friday evening starting June 19 and continuing through the end of August.

The movies will be screened at the Salvation Army’s campus at 222 E. Indiana Ave. at sundown.

According to a release, the organization will be practicing social distancing and following all health official guidance.

All proceeds collected from snacks and drinks will benefit The Salvation Army’s local youth programs.

