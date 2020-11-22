Salvation Army to host annual Thanksgiving Day Meal with additional safety measures in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army is not letting this pandemic get in the way of helping those in need.

The organization will host its annual Thanksgiving Day Meal like any other year, only this time, you’ll pick up the food, drive-thru or walk-up style.

The event takes place each year to help vulnerable families in need of a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

This year’s will run from 1:30- 3:30 p.m. at 222 E. Indiana Ave, Spokane.

The organization is still looking for volunteers. CLICK HERE to see how you can help.

