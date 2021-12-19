Salvation Army to hold candlelight service on Christmas Eve

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Members of the public are invited to join the Salvation Army of Spokane for a candlelight service on Christmas Eve.

The service will include the reading of the prophecy of the Messiah, a procession of light and a message on the birth of Jesus.

The service will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by cookies with Santa at 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army is located at 222 E. Indiana Ave.

