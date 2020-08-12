Salvation Army to give out free school supplies during Backpacks for Kids event

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army will give away 4,000 backpacks as part of its annual Backpacks for Kids campaign on Wednesday.

The drive-thru distribution begins at 9 a.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. It will last until 6 p.m., or whenever backpacks are gone.

Each pack will contain school supplies and face masks for students. They’re distributed on a first come, first served basis, so if you want one, be sure to get there early.

All parents and guardians are asked to bring ID, as well as an ID card or school registration form for their child.

