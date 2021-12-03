Salvation Army still needs more bell ringers in the Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Salvation Army of Spokane needs more bell ringers to help this holiday season.

Salvation Army Director of Communications Director Brian Pickering said 75 Christmas bell ringers are needed in Spokane and Stevens Counties.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army would have had about 180 bell ringers by this time. Right now, that number is 105.

If you want to help, whether it’s paid or volunteer, you can make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays by contacting Andrea Reedy at 509-329-2759. You will need to provide a passport or driver’s license/ID card, as well as a social security card or birth certificate. Kettle workers need to be at least 16 years old.

The annual Red Kettle campaign started on Nov. 19 and runs through Christmas Eve.

PREVIOUS: Salvation Army in need of bell ringers in Spokane, Stevens Counties

RELATED: America Strong: Local artists decorate red kettles to help Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc Center

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.