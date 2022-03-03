Salvation Army Spokane looks for hand and foot warmer donations

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spring is right around the corner but there’s still a need to keep warm.

That’s why the Salvation Army Spokane is asking you to donate hand and foot warmers to help local people experiencing homelessness.

The Salvation Army’s Family Resource Center sees about 60 people without homes a day that need help in the cold weather.

It said because of the last cold snap, it ran out of its stock of hand and foot warmers.

The Salvation Army Family Resource Center is open from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday, and is located at 204 E. Indiana Ave, Spokane. For more information, please call 509-325-6821.

RELATED: No-Li, Spokane Quaranteam teaming up with Gonzaga men’s basketball team to give back

RELATED: ‘We must work together’: Washington leaders call on legislature to end chronic homelessness

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.