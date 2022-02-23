Salvation Army Spokane asks public for hand, toe warmers

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane is in need of some cold weather assistance.

The organization said they are in need of hand and toe/foot warmers for local homeless families and individuals, as they just recently ran out of stock.

On average, The Salvation Army’s Family Resource Center sees 60 homeless individuals daily who are seeking help from the cold weather. The recent drop in temperatures caused an influx of need for hand and toe warmers.

They say any assistance from local businesses or the general public is greatly appreciated.

The Salvation Army Family Resource Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It’s located at 204 E. Indiana Ave, Spokane.

For more information, please call 509-325-6821.

