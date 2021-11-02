Salvation Army partnering with Spokane Regional Health to provide COVID isolation services

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army has partnered with the Spokane Regional Health District to provide isolation services for people experiencing homelessness who test positive for COVID-19.

The United Gospel Mission previously supplied these services and the transition began Monday.

The Salvation Army will now provide isolation options within six of their studio apartments for the next year. Two of the apartments are adjoining rooms to help assist larger families.

“Having Salvation Army as a long-term isolation partner is essential to our recovery efforts,” Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said. “Salvation Army’s commitment to serve the community and support public health is invaluable.”

