Salvation Army opening ‘The Way Out’ bridge housing shelter

by Esther Bower

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a new way out for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane.

The Salvation Army is opening a bridge housing shelter for people ready to take that next step and get off the streets.

“The Way Out” shelter sits on the corner of Atlantic and Division in north-central Spokane. The previous shelter served as an emergency housing center but has been closed since June to be repurposed into the new space.

“I’ve actually taken to staying out on the streets to keep myself away from the drugs,” said John Capps.

Capps is homeless but is moving into the new shelter. He has been sober for two and a half months and doesn’t want to relapse.

“The other shelters, there’s not so much structure. There’s a lot of drugs coming in and out of the shelters, and I don’t want to be around that stuff,” he said.

Capps is one of 60 people getting ready to head down a hallway of new beginnings at The Way Out.

“As they come through these doors, they’ll be sleeping in these spaces here and learn how to put their lives back together, take steps necessary to grow out of homelessness into the situation that allows them to thrive,” said Major Ken Perine.

Anyone who comes to the shelter has to show a commitment to a new life and take the necessary steps to treat mental illness and overcome addiction.

“It will provide stability, support and services to help participants move out of homelessness,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. “A program desperately needed in the Spokane region.”

That stability is just what Capps wants. He has quit drinking, smoking cigarettes and smoking marijuana.

“I just put them all down,” he said.

Capps is putting it all down and starting a new path by taking welding classes.

The Way Out shelter was dedicated on Friday, but it will formally open later this month. The Salvation Army is working to find staffing and finalize a contract between the City of Spokane, City of Spokane Valley and Spokane County.

READ: Salvation Army partnering with Spokane Regional Health to provide COVID isolation services

RELATED: America Strong: Salvation Army makes sure kids are dressed warm this winter

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.