Salvation Army of Spokane to host free Thanksgiving meal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane wants to make sure everyone has a hot Thanksgiving meal this year.
A free community Thanksgiving Day meal will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 25.
Anyone who does not have a place to spend the holiday is invited to celebrate.
The Salvation Army is located at 222 E. Indiana Ave in Spokane.
