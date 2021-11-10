Salvation Army in need of bell ringers in Spokane, Stevens Counties

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now The Salvation Army of Spokane aiming to "Rescue Christmas"

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane needs help as the holiday season approaches.

Christmas bell ringers are desperately needed in Spokane and Stevens Counties.

The annual Red Kettle campaign begins on November 19 and as of now, they only have a third of the volunteers they need to make the campaign happen.

Fewer than 75 people have signed up and the Salvation Army is scheduled to have nearly 60 kettle sites between the two counties.

Potential Kettle works, paid or volunteer, can make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays by contacting Andrea Reedy at 509-329-2759.

Those interested need to provide a passport or driver’s license/ID card, as well as a social security card or birth certificate. Kettle workers need to be at least 16 years old.

READ: Salvation Army partnering with Spokane Regional Health to provide COVID isolation services

RELATED: America Strong: Salvation Army makes sure kids are dressed warm this winter

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.