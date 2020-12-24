Salvation Army hosting its annual candlelight service on Christmas Eve

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for somewhere to spend Christmas Eve, look no further than the Salvation Army of Spokane.

The non-profit is hosting its annual candlelight service beginning at 6 p.m. at its location at 222 E. Indiana Ave. Prior to that, you can meet Santa Claus, who’s set to make an appearance at 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army has been hard at work this year raising money for community members in need. To learn more about its mission, CLICK HERE.

