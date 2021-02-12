Salvation Army helps Spokane families with utility bills

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — The pandemic has many local families hurting financially. What many don’t realize is there are a lot of resources for help right here in town.

For well over a century, the Salvation Army here in Spokane has provided food, shelter and more to those in need. Now, they’re taking it a step further to help residents with utility bills, including water, sewer, trash and power.

The organization realized recently they had enough funds on hand to help families with extra financial burdens they may be struggling to pay. With temperatures falling very low this week, they’re determined to help people keep their heat turned on.

“I think during this whole pandemic, a lot of people don’t know there are resources available to them,” said Major Ken Perine, Executive Director at the Salvation Army. “We’ve been in town here 130 years, helping people and we can help you in your time of need.”

There are some eligibility requirements:

Those seeking assistance must be at least 60 days past due on their utility bill.

You must have your account number on hand.

You must live in the city of Spokane & your utility bill should show Spokane City.

You cannot be on SNAP.

You cannot have sought assistance for utility services from the Salvation Army in the past 12 months.

During these exceptionally tough times, they want people to know there are resources available to them—including the food bank. They’re open and tell us they are giving food to those in need, between a 2- and 3-week supply.

With the bills stacking up, they’re urging people to prioritize paying their rent or mortgage. Major Perine says, “Save your funds so you can stay in your house. It’s a lot easier to provide people with food than to pay a mortgage.”

“Rather than sitting at home worrying, come on down and see if we can help you out, put you back on your feet,” said Perine. “The COVID thing someday is going to end, so help us give you the hope to move forward.”

To apply for this assistance, you can go to the Salvation Army Family Resource Center at 204 E. Indiana Ave. Spokane, WA. 99208, or call 509-325-6821. They’re accepting applications between 9 a.m.–12 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

