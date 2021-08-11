Salvation Army gives out 4,000 backpacks to kids in community

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — School is right around the corner, and shopping for school supplies can cost families hundreds of dollars. To help ease some of the burden, the Salvation Army stepped in to help.

It’s the 12th annual Backpack for Kids giveaway, and this year they’re giving out 4,000 backpacks full of school supplies. In addition to the normal pens, pencils and paper, these backpacks are also full of hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial wipes and masks. With the trials of last year, Ken Perine, the Major for Spokane’s Salvation Army, says getting kids off on the right foot is more important than ever.

“So many families right now are still in this flux as they exit COVID, and so what these backpacks allow for is for children to start school prepared for success,” said Perine.

On top of free backpacks, there’s also a family resource fair where kids and parents can get vaccinated, win free haircuts, get new cell phones and ask back to school questions. Perine says getting the whole family prepared for the new school year is essential.

“It’s really a community-type event where they get the backpack for the child but also other resources to help the whole family succeed this next year,” he said.

These backpacks will be available until 6 p.m. on Wednesday or until time runs out. Perine is encouraging parents to stop by as soon as possible to snag a backpack before supplies run out.

They’re also accepting donations for school supplies if you want to donate. Nom Nom was the biggest sponsor for the event, donating over $44,000 to purchase all the supplies. You can find more about the Salvation Army’s resources HERE.

