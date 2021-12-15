Salvation Army: Girl posing as bell ringer stole red kettle from Spokane grocery store

by Erin Robinson

Kroc Center kicks of Red Kettle Campaign

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Salvation Army of Spokane says a girl posing as a bellringer stole a red kettle from a grocery store on Tuesday.

The SA’s kettle driver dropped off the red kettle to the girl, but when the driver returned to pick it up, only the new Tip Tap kettle stand was there. The bucket and battery for the sign were not.

“Unfortunately, though this does happen from time to time around the country, it’s the first time it has happened to us in Spokane in several years,” said Major Ken Perine. “The sadness of this situation is that it means less for people who desperately need a hand-up from the Salvation Army. We are already facing a shortage in donations to the Red Kettles this Christmas season, and this situation certainly doesn’t help.”

Red Kettles will be out in Spokane and Stevens Counties through Christmas Eve.

Donations can also be made here.

READ: Give to the Salvation Army with 4 News Now’s virtual red kettle

PREVIOUS: Salvation Army in need of bell ringers in Spokane, Stevens Counties

RELATED: America Strong: Local artists decorate red kettles to help Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc Center

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.