Salvation Army feeds hundreds of families this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many of our traditions have changed this holiday, however one remains the same at the Salvation Army—feeding families in need.

Thanks to the work of volunteers, 270 turkey dinners were prepared this year.

Dinner service started at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, but cars were lining up long before that.

“We’re expecting to feed over 250 [people], and the need this year, I think, is even greater,” said Salvation Army corps officer Major Ken Perine, “[with] the number of people who have lost their jobs because of the whole COVID situation.”

Perine has seen a lot of new faces coming to the Salvation Army’s food bank this year needing help.

“On top of that, people have that sense of loneliness that Thanksgiving now—they can’t be with someone else. So we just want to be here to share love,” said Perine.

That’s love in the form of a hot turkey dinner, dished up by volunteers like Lori Yob and eight members of her family.

“We liked it so much last year that we wanted to come back,” said Yob. “My daughter is with her two youngest kids out here greeting people.”

Serving families less fortunate than them has become their family tradition.

“Helping people that normally wouldn’t get a meal—I’m getting choked up,” said Yob. “We have so much and we just want to give back… This is our Thanksgiving, this is what we want to do as a family.”

As the Salvation Army prepares for Christmas, donations to their Red Kettle program have dropped 50 percent compared to this time last year.

They are encouraging people to donate the next time you’re at the store to help save Christmas for families in need.

