Salvation Army faces bell ringer shortage

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– This year will mark the Salvation Army’s 130th Annual Kettle Campaign, but you might notice fewer of them because of a lack of bell ringers.

They currently have 90 people registered to stand outside stores across Spokane and Stevens counties. However, the Salvation Army is looking to have 180.

Ken Perine is in charge of operations at the Salvation Army Spokane. He says this is the first time he’s ever had this problem in his 24 years in the position.

“We’re really hoping that people will see this, and maybe encourage a friend or family member that has nothing to do right now to come to the Salvation Army, and ring the bell for somebody else. You get to stand out in the cold, but really you’re actually ringing that bell to help somebody else one our neighbors in need,” he said.

Perine says hiring people has been tough in general. They only have 50 percent of the people they normally have this time of year.

Bell ringing brings more opportunities than raising funds for critical services.

“So one of the neat things about bell-ringing every year is, we hire people who maybe haven’t worked in a while. And every year we’re able to get those same people who ring the bell in front of the store a job at the store,” Perine said.

Jennifer Snell is a former bell ringer. She left a domestic violence situation and drugs in 2019. She even lived in her van for three months. When she was homeless and trying to recover she began volunteering at the Salvation Army.

Snell eventually moved into her new apartment and started ringing the bell outside the Mission and Hamilton Safeway. At the end she was offered a position as a cashier. Now she’s moved up to the manager at Starbucks.

“Just being able to survive on your own, and be an upstanding part in society. I don’t want to say I’m really prideful, but it does feel good to contribute back then just to sit and take,” Snell said.

Snell encourages others to get involved in bell ringing to give back to the community.

“Not only bell ringers all around, but Spokane is such a giving community. It’s amazing to watch them pour into Spokane, and pour into all of us–it’s you just lights up your whole day–it’s just amazing,” she said.

The Kettle Campaign kicks off next week. Potential kettle workers paid or volunteers can make an appointment between 9am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, or by contacting Andrea Reedy at 509by contacting Andrea Reedy at 509-329-2759. For more information, you can email andrea.reedy@usw.salvationarmy.org.

MORE: Salvation Army in need of bell ringers in Spokane, Stevens Counties

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.