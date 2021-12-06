Salvation Army bell ringer robbed in Clark County, suspect caught

by Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man was chased down and caught by deputies in Washington after allegedly assaulting a Salvation Army bell ringer and fleeing with his donations kettle.

Clark County deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday night to a reported robbery at a grocery store in Vancouver and attempted to stop the suspect as he fled on foot through traffic.

Two deputies chased down the suspect and detained him after a brief struggle, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The cash kettle had been discarded by the suspect but was recovered with help from a police dog, Apollo.

The bell ringer suffered minor injury. The suspect was booked into the Clark County jail for robbery, theft, resisting arrest, and obstructing law enforcement.

