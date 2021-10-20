Salmonella outbreak reported in onions within 37 states

by Matthew Kincanon

HAILEY, Idaho.–If you have whole onions that came from ProSource Inc. in Idaho throw them out because they might have salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions. As of Wednesday, the CDC said 37 states are experiencing an outbreak

The FDA said they have found ProSource Inc. from Hailey, Idaho as a source of potentially contaminated onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

ProSource has agreed to voluntarily recall red, yellow and white imported from the the state between July 1 to Aug. 27, 2021. These onions include jumbo, colossal, medium and sweet.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. They said most people recover without treatment after four-to-seven days.

Some people, such as children younger than 5-years-old, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe symptoms that require treatment or hospitalization.

The FDA said they working to determine if these onions were available to consumers through grocery stores.

As of Wednesday, there 652 people have gotten sick and 129 people have been hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

You can find more info about the outbreak here.

