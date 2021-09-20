Salish School of Spokane offering community language classes

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking to learn a new language? You can do just that through the Salish School of Spokane’s community language classes.

The school teaches Colville Salish weekly. Classes are held on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Salish consists of dialects spoken by Native American tribes in the Northwest. This includes Spokane, Kalispel, Colville, Coeur d’Alene and many other tribes.

Schedule for the language classes:

Wednesday: Class will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Class will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Class will be from 9 to 11 a.m.

Classes are available to anyone interested. Parents with students at the school are also required to take at least 60 hours of Salish language courses per year.

The classes are free and child care is provided for parents attending.

Anyone who chooses to attend a course must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.

You can learn more about the classes on the school’s website.

