Safeway, Albertsons reserving hours for customers more vulnerable to COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Safeway and Albertsons locations across Washington are adjusting store hours to accommodate shoppers who are potentially more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Pregnant woman, senior citizens, and shoppers with compromised immune systems will now have reserved times they can shop at all Safeway and Albertsons locations, it says in a release. The times include:

Tuesdays: 7- 9 a.m.

Thursdays: 7-9 a.m.

Though other shoppers will not be restricted from visiting the stores at those times, the company is asking everyone to be understanding and reserve those hours for more vulnerable customers.

