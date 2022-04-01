Safety Net to hold donation drive for foster teens on Saturday

by Will Wixey

Credit: Safety Net's website

POST FALLS, Idaho — Safety Net is holding a donation drive on Saturday to provide furniture and kitchenware for foster teens.

The drive is accepting new and gently used furniture, like loveseats, very small couches, futons, along with dining sets, kitchen appliances and utensils.

Mattresses or linens are not being accepted. There’ll be coffee and donuts available as well.

If you’re thinking about donating, Safety Net says to think small items for small spaces. You can view the drive’s wishlist here.

The drive is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 202 Seltice Way in Post Falls, Idaho. For more information or to arrange a pickup, call 509-863-9431 or email admin@safetynetinlandnw.org.

READ: Washington OKs 1st statewide missing Indigenous people alert

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.