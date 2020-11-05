Safety measures in schools cuts COVID-19 transmission risk to just 2%, according to report from DOH, IDM

OLYMPIA, Wash. — New data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) shows that schools can prevent COVID-19 transmission by implementing some safety measures as they reopen.

Findings from the report suggest that COVID-19 testing becomes redundant when schools implement consistent countermeasures and community transmission is low.

These measures include masking, cohorting students, physical distancing, hygiene and ventilation; and the schools need to abide by daily symptom screening, diagnostic testing and contact tracing. Routine screening of asymptomatic people would further reduce COVID spread.

This, combined with hybrid or phased-in scheduling week to week, would keep transmission low in schools, the report finds. But, perhaps most importantly, the report finds that community spread must necessarily be low before schools are opened.

“The report supports our guidance that full in-person learning is not wise in places where COVID-19 transmission levels remain high,” said DOH’s COVID-19 deputy secretary, Lacy Fehrenbach. “However, the findings of this modeling indicate that it is possible to carefully resume some in-person learning for some students, especially younger students, while keeping the risk of transmission in our schools relatively low if strong health and safety measures are in place.”

Findings show that if schools fail to implement these countermeasures, up to nearly half of all teachers and one-third of all students could contract the coronavirus within three months—countermeasures slash this risk to just 2-percent, even if students are in the classroom five days a week.

“These latest results indicate that the benefits of routine diagnostic testing will be limited if COVID-19 prevalence is low and if school-based countermeasures can be fully implemented,” said IDM senior research manager, Dr. Daniel J. Klein. “Of course, diagnostic testing remains valuable for disease detection and response, and for assessing school community prevalence.”

