Safely compete to be the ‘Hottest Shot in Spokane’ in the Dr. Dish Shooting League this August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you the ‘Hottest Shot in Spokane’?

With local basketball leagues and tournaments canceled this year, The Warehouse Athletic Facility is starting a new kind of competition.

Put a four-person team together or compete individually in the Dr. Dish Shooting League.

To keep it safe and socially distanced, teams will compete against each other using the Dr. Dish shooting machine.

Each week will feature a different shooting drill to test your teams’ shooting prowess.

Teams will have access to real time individual and team stats and prizes will be awarded for the top team in each division.

The divisions are 12 and up, 14 and up and 18 and up for boys and girls, men, women, and all ages mixed.

The deadline to register is today, Monday, July 27. You can register for the competition now online.

Shooting sessions will take place each evening, Monday through Thursday, between August 3rd and 27th.

They will be 30 minutes in duration with a 30-minute warm-up practice session prior.

Teams will compete weekly within their division in different shooting drills catered to their division.

Only two teams will shoot during each session on separate courts.

Mask requirements and other social distancing protocols will be in place.