Saddle up! Cheney Rodeo returns this weekend

by Olivia Roberts

CHENEY, Wash. — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Cheney Rodeo will return to the Bi-Mart Arena July 9-12.

The three-day event features professional athletes and animals from around the country.

The Rodeo kicks off with a special “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” ceremony honoring breast cancer survivors Friday at 7:10 p.m. On Saturday, ahead of the rodeo events, families can attend the rodeo parade in downtown Cheney, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The parade starts at K St. and ends on Cocolalla St. More details about each event can be found on the Rodeo’s website.

Tickets can be purchased beforehand here.

Tickets for adults are $25 at the gate.

