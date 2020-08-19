Saddle n’ Scoop: 17-year-old starts ice cream business on Green Bluff

MEAD, Wash. — A new ice cream business is serving up scoops on Green Bluff this summer.

And the owner is only 17-years-old.

Linsey Scarlett is starting her senior year at Mt. Spokane High School and starting up her small business, Saddle N’ Scoop Ice Cream, at the same time.

She and her mom live in the Green Bluff area and started Saddle N’ Scoop literally from scratch.

The ice cream truck is really a vintage horse trailer that they both built and painted.

So far, Saddle N’ Scoop has served ice cream at Cherry Hill Orchard & Market and Eleven Acres Farms each week.

Linsey is hoping to serve ice cream at other places around Spokane by next summer.

Flavors of ice cream served include chocolate, vanilla, huckleberry, butter pecan, mint chocolate chip, salted caramel, cookies & cream, and strawberry. All made by Mary Lou’s Homemade Ice Cream.

Saddle N’ Scoop will be at Eleven Acres Farms this Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 23. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check their Instagram page to stay updated on locations and times each week.

