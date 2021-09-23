Sacred Heart transitions post-operative area for non-COVID patients needing intensive care

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Medical Center is using a post-operative area to treat patients who need ICU-level care after having major surgery.

The area is not intended for COVID patients.

A release from the hospital said the move is a way to alleviate the pressure and volume on the intensive care unit. It ultimately allows more room in the ICU for patients with COVID.

“This is a good example of our need to be flexible and innovative with our space as the COVID surge continues,” Providence said.

Sacred Heart’s ICU is filled with COVID patients. The majority of them are unvaccinated.

The increase in COVID patients has forced the hospital to postpone some non-emergency surgeries.

