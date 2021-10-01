Sacred Heart Chief Medical Officer says hospitalizations have ‘plateaued,’ but at an uncomfortable level

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Delta variant has been raging across Spokane County, but there are some encouraging signs that the situation is stabilizing.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Getz said Friday he is “encouraged right now” with the increased rate of vaccinations.

He begged people to get vaccinated, calling COVID-19 vaccines the “reset button” of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations have plateaued, but Getz said the number of people requiring hospital care for COVID-19 is still at an uncomfortable level.

There are more people hospitalized than in the previous wave, which is why Sacred Heart has not been able to resume normal operations.

Providence recently announced a pause on all non-emergency surgeries and procedures. Staff were also asked to shift some of their job duties to help with the COVID mission.

Getz said Providence is evaluating their staffing daily, which depends on volume and the number of patients requiring care in the intensive care unit. He added that the ICU is the biggest benchmark to returning to normal surgery schedules.

Getz said there have been encouraging trends in western Washington about returning to more normal hospital operations, but added that eastern Washington is not there yet.

He reiterated that vaccinations will help get eastern Washington back to normal and thanked Governor Jay Inslee for his vaccine mandate. Getz said it “is the right thing for health care.”

RELATED: Here’s how many Washington state employees have applied for a religious exemption

RELATED: Inside the ICU: An exclusive look inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s intensive care unit

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.