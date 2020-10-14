S Pines Rd. reopened after fight between two men, both in hospital for injuries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Southbound lanes of Pines Road have reopened after a scuffle that left two men with injuries, one of them with knife wounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received calls of a man talking to himself and pounding on the door of North Pines Middle School. The man reportedly rode off on his bike and was later standing in the middle of the street, blocking traffic.

Deputies say that the man had gotten into a fight with another man. At one point during the scuffle, someone took out a knife and the man blocking traffic was stabbed. One caller told deputies that the man had stabbed himself.

Firefighters and an ambulance arrived and treated the man, who was then taken to the hospital.

The other man involved in the fight is currently seeking medical attention, too, and has been interviewed by authorities.

There are currently no arrests made or charges for either man.

