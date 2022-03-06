RV fire in Spokane results in civilian death

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died in an RV fire early Sunday morning.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on West Rockwell Avenue at 1:53 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene within eight minutes and found a medium-sized RV completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the RV fire before it spread, but discovered a victim inside the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spokane Police Major Crimes and Fire Departments are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

