RV fire in Spokane results in civilian death
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died in an RV fire early Sunday morning.
The Spokane Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on West Rockwell Avenue at 1:53 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene within eight minutes and found a medium-sized RV completely engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the RV fire before it spread, but discovered a victim inside the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spokane Police Major Crimes and Fire Departments are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
