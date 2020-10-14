Ruth Esther Whitecotton (85) former Plummer, ID resident passed away at Life Care Center in Post Falls, ID on October 7, 2020. Ruth was born March 8, 1935 to Eric and Winona Nance in Deschutes County, Oregon.

She grew up in Hood River, Oregon. She married James Ray Whitecotton on March 14, 1953. They raised two of his children, Donald and Kathy and loved from afar his daughter Judi. They added to this family Radene, Susan and Molly. The Whitecotton family moved to Benewah County in 1963 and spent the remainder of their lives in the area. Ruth was a devout Christian belonging to both the Foursquare and Assembly of God Churches in St. Maries and Plummer, Idaho. Ruth taught Sunday School classes and sang in the church choirs.

In her later years she was a member of the CDA Assembly church in Coeur d’Alene Idaho. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper in St. Maries for Mottern Ford and then the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. She was also active in the St. Maries Business and Women’s Professional group working to pass the still unsigned Equal Rights Amendment. Ruth enjoyed gardening, writing for newspapers and bookkeeping.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Ray Whitecotton and her beautiful daughter Radene. She is also preceded by her parents and her siblings Ralph, Joel, Louis, Thomas and Nancy Greiner. Ruth is survived by her sister Neola Gerard and her brother Stephen Nance, her children Donald Whitecotton, Kathy Mosholder, Judi Miller, Susan (and Gilbert) Pfister and Molly (and Rick) Schnebly, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth is also survived by her loving little dog, BillyBob.

In lieu of flowers memorial should be made to the non-profit group who helped re-home Ruth’s little dog after her death. The non-profit group is called “Dog-N-It Daycare Fun”. Website is http://facebook.com/dognitdaycarefun The address to send memorials to is: 2890 N Government Way, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814.